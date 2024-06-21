Pueblo high school students can now be accepted to CSU Pueblo without applying. Here's how

New partnerships between Colorado State University Pueblo and Pueblo County's two public school districts seek to make the college application process easier and more affordable for local students.

Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 seniors will automatically be considered for admission into CSU Pueblo beginning with the 2024-25 school year. Those who meet CSU Pueblo's admissions standards will receive an acceptance letter and a list of scholarships they are eligible for this fall.

CSU Pueblo also has finalized similar partnerships with Cañon City School District, Crowley County School District, Harrison School District 2, Hanover School District 28, Huerfano School District Re-1 and Vilas School District RE-5. The university also is working to finalize agreements with additional nearby districts.

"Especially post-COVID, students are just more hesitant to fill out forms and inquire for more information," CSU Pueblo Vice President for Enrollment Management Kristyn White Davis told the Chieftain. "Direct admission puts the power of acceptance to the university in front of them based solely on their academic merit."

Minimum admission standards for first-year students at CSU Pueblo include a 2.0 GPA and an assessment score of 14 on all ACT subsections. Those who take the SAT are recommended to score a minimum of 380 on each subsection. Students also are required to fulfill the coursework requirements for high school graduation.

Pueblo D60 students who meet the standards for automatic admission into CSU Pueblo are not required to attend the university. Additionally, the direct admission program at CSU Pueblo does not impact admissions at colleges and institutions other than CSU Pueblo.

Direct admission approaches like the one being created through CSU Pueblo's partnerships with nearby school districts have been implemented across the country. A direct admissions program in Idaho debuted in 2015 with the statewide application of students to participating institutions.

A study published in Springer Higher Education in January 2022 by Taylor K. Odel and Jennifer Delaney found that the direct admission approach piloted in Idaho and others like it may increase first-time enrollment of in-state, undergraduate students by between 8% and 15%.

CSU Pueblo ventured into the world of direct admissions in 2023 with its decision to join the Common App and the announcement of its undergraduate application fee being waived for Colorado residents. Another enrollment initiative, Colorado Promise, was implemented that same year to lower in-state tuition costs.

"The idea is that we open doors for kids to see themselves as part of the college-going culture," White Davis said of the direct admissions partnerships with nearby districts. "If this helps move that needle, then we've done the right thing for our community."

