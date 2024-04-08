How some in Pueblo experienced solar eclipse: Something 'humbling' about celestial events

Millions of Americans looked skyward Monday to view a total solar eclipse, a rare astronomical event when the moon passes between earth and the sun. While Pueblo wasn’t in the path of total darkness where the sun was completely blocked for a few minutes, the phenomenon was still visible in the Steel City.

A few dozen people gathered outside the math and physics building at Colorado State University-Pueblo to catch a partial view of the eclipse through a large telescope. They could also pick up eclipse glasses to view the sun safely.

Darian Taylor is in a master’s program studying biology. This was her first time seeing a solar eclipse.

Darian Taylor, a master's student studying biology at Colorado State University-Pueblo, looks at a partial solar eclipse through a telescope on April 8, 2024.

“I thought it was really beautiful,” Taylor said. “It’s not like anything like you've ever seen before.”

Maranatha Rodriguez, who’s studying journalism at CSU-P, said that she came outside to view the eclipse because “it doesn’t happen every day.”

Rodriguez previously saw a partial view of the 2017 eclipse. She was in middle school, but it’s been almost seven years since that.

Scott Selders (left) and Tallen Smith view a partial solar eclipse at Colorado State University-Pueblo on April 8, 2024.

Tallen Smith, an engineering student at Colorado State University-Pueblo, stopped by a small viewing event outside the math and physics building. If he weren’t studying engineering, Smith said he would be studying astronomy.

“I think there's something interestingly humbling about celestial events that are far beyond us that we can witness and be a part of,” Smith said.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible throughout the continental United States will be in 2045. Current projections show that the path of totality will include Pueblo.

A view of the partial solar eclipse in Springdale, Ohio, on April 8, 2024.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a reporter at the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo, Colorado catches view of 2024 solar eclipse