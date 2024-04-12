Pueblo doctor warns of cyber-attack on major insurance company
It's caused huge disruptions for practices making insurance claims. A leading trade group now worries many doctors' offices will close as a result.
It's caused huge disruptions for practices making insurance claims. A leading trade group now worries many doctors' offices will close as a result.
The FDIC and NCUA provide deposit insurance up to $250,000 at each financial institution. If your deposits exceed that limit, here’s how to ensure your money is protected.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
Rocket Lab and True Anomaly will attempt to deliver and operate space hardware for the military under intentionally tight time frames, as part of the Space Force’s push to solicit "tactically responsive" space capabilities from commercial companies. Each company will design and build a satellite capable of rendezvousing with other spacecraft in orbit at close proximity, as well as command and control centers for the mission. As part of Rocket Lab’s $32 million contract, it will also launch the satellite with its Electron rocket.
Is the beach beckoning? Stay stylish, comfortable and covered without overspending.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee — score big markdowns on top brands, from Apple to Vitamix.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
'I've had two Keurigs and this is definitely better,' said a shopper of the popular pick — it's available in all four colors: sage, blue, black and white (for now).
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
2025 GMC Yukon AT4 teased, the SUV will likely follow 2025 Chevy Suburban template. GMC could add special treats for the Denali and AT4 anniversaries.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
What does Kansas City need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
Banchero became an All-Star for the first time this season, but with the Magic in the playoffs, he has his sights set on bigger things.