Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency June 24

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The City of Pueblo has declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency effective Monday, June 24 through Tuesday, June 25.

Effective Tuesday, June 25 from noon to 7 p.m., local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless.

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures between the mid-90s and low 100s. A heat advisory has been issued for Pueblo County until 7 p.m. June 25 as well.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.