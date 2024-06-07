Pueblo D70 votes to revoke charter of Pueblo Classical Academy, close school by July

Pueblo County School District 70 board directors voted on June 4 to revoke the charter of Pueblo Classical Academy and close the school by July 1.

Pueblo D70 Superintendent Ronda Rein cited Pueblo Classical Academy's failure to report a financial audit by Sept. 15, failure to submit an adequate corrective action plan despite multiple notices, and failure to report a staff member's arrest, among other concerns during her June 4 recommendation to revoke the school's charter.

"These breaches are significant violations of the charter contract and compromise PCA's operational integrity and effectiveness," Rein said in her recommendation. "PCA was granted 30 days to rectify these deficiencies or face further action including potential revocation of the charter."

Pueblo D70 notified Pueblo Classical Academy of its breaches on March 25, Rein said. While Pueblo Classical Academy responded to the notice on April 25, Rein said the response was not sufficient in addressing the breaches.

Pueblo Classical Academy, 594 E. Spaulding Ave., opened its doors under the authorization of Education reEnvisioned BOCES in 2021 before becoming part of Pueblo D70 in 2022. It is one of three brick-and-mortar schools within the Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences network of charter schools.

The two other schools within the PSAS Network, the PSAS Jones Charter Academy and the Fulton Heights Charter Academy, are authorized under Pueblo School District 60. Pueblo Classical Academy is the only PSAS Network school with a high school program.

All five directors of the Pueblo D70 board expressed disappointment in Pueblo Classical Academy's breaches of contract prior to their June 4 vote. Pueblo D70 Board President Anne Ochs said that the district has paid $40,000 to cover services that Pueblo Classical Academy failed to provide.

"Our district can not handle this any more... We have multiple other schools and we want to make sure that we are taking care of the students we have," Ochs said. "We believe the students should have a choice in schools but I don't believe that, if we have a school that's operating in this way, it's beneficial to our students and staff."

Rein listed three options for board directors to address the breaches at Pueblo Classical Academy: "Option 1" was revoke the school's charter and close it effective July 1; "Option 2" would also revoke the charter while allowing the school to continue operations until June 2025; "Option 3" would allow continued operation of the school.

Pueblo D70 Board directors voted to approve the first option and revoke the charter. Despite Pueblo D70's vote, Pueblo Classical Academy will still have the opportunity to appeal the decision through a process with the Colorado State Board of Education. PSAS Executive Director Dave Martin told the Chieftain that the school plans on filing an appeal.

"We're going to continue to operate," Martin told the Chieftain. "Our staffing is in place. Our students are excited. We sent messages out to our staff. Our staff is engaged and invigorated. They're not going to let this affect what they're doing."

Martin contested Ochs' claims that district paid $40,000 to cover services, saying the bill was only around $3,500. He also said that the district painted a picture of Pueblo Classical Academy that is inconsistent with the experiences of the school community.

"Our enrollment continues to grow and we are going to continue to do all the right things by our students," Martin said. "Deep down, I get disappointed a little bit. The way they make things sound in there, that is not reflective of what our parents feel and what our staff feels."

Pueblo Classical Academy's attorney claims vote violated Colorado law

Dustin Sparks of the Charter School Law Group attended the June 4 meeting as a legal representative of Pueblo Classical Academy.

Sparks requested that board members not proceed with their vote on revocation of the school's charter, as he argued Pueblo D70 did not give proper notice of the vote as required by Colorado law. Sparks cited section 22-30.5-110(4.5)(a) of the Colorado Revised Statutes.

"At least fifteen days prior to the date on which a local board of education will consider whether to revoke or renew a charter, the school district shall provided to the local board of education and the charter school a written recommendation, including reasons supporting the recommendation, concerning whether to revoke or renew the charter," according to the section.

Sparks said that Ochs informed PSAS Board President Kevin Parker II of the district's intention to vote on May 31 — four days prior to the vote. However, Rein said that Pueblo D70 provided Pueblo Classical Academy with multiple notices of breach prior to that date.

