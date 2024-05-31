Pueblo D60 teachers are set for a raise. Here's how much they'll make and how it stacks up

New teachers, counselors, and nurses in Pueblo School District 60 could make over $48,000 next school year and over $50,000 the year after that.

Base salary increases from $45,000 to $48,600 in the 2024-25 academic year and from $48,600 to $50,500 in the 2025-26 year were outlined in a tentative agreement between Pueblo D60 administrators and the Pueblo Education Association (PEA) announced on May 23.

In addition to base salary increases for upcoming school years, the agreement gives educators throughout the district an average pay increase of 7.3% in 2024-25, increases Pueblo D60's monthly insurance contributions and allows elementary school music educators to be paid a stipend for out-of-classroom performances.

"It's really a huge benefit in that we are able to compete with school districts farther north to bring in teachers," Mike Maes, the president of the PEA union, told the Chieftain. "It also helps to retain our more veteran teachers because those salary increases for the starting salary translate to increases across the whole salary schedule."

Chris Nelson, a fourth-grade teacher at Irving Elementary, was among the members of PEA's negotiation team. He told the Chieftain that the tentative agreement translates to a better quality of life and a "livable wage" to support himself and his family.

"It helps a lot in my self-esteem, knowing that I am valued by my community... It's just confirmation that the way our communities feel are being supported and backed up by our own district, our own leaders," Nelson told the Chieftain.

As with the 2023 negotiated agreement between Pueblo D60 and PEA, educators are slated to continue receiving a 2.2% step increase with each year of experience through the tentative agreement. The 2.2% step increase is to be applied on top of an annual cost-of-living adjustment.

While vertical "steps" on the Pueblo D60 salary schedule increase pay based on experience, horizontal "lanes" take a teacher, counselor or nurse's education level into consideration. The tentative agreement keeps the 2023 education lane increase at $1,427.

The ratification process for the tentative agreement between Pueblo D60 and PEA began on May 28 and could be finished by the end of the week, Maes told the Chieftain. If the agreement is ratified by PEA and approved by the Pueblo D60 School Board, it will be effective on Aug. 1, 2024.

"We are pleased that this compensation package will position us to be competitive with other school districts in our area, and will allow us to attract and retain high quality educators," said Eric DeCesaro, assistant superintendent of human resources, in a news release. "We value and respect our teachers for the important work they do each and every day to support our students.”

PEA has fought to keep Pueblo D60 pay competitive. How do teacher salaries in Pueblo D60 compare to those of other districts?

Base teacher salaries of $50,000 have been a goal of PEA for at least a year. However, PEA turned down a 2023 agreement with a $50,000 base salary because the union felt the agreement did not adequately compensate experienced teachers.

"The $50,000 ... that was just too cost prohibitive," Maes told the Chieftain in 2023. "We weren't able to reach a point where both sides could agree on what that would look like, so we reached a compromise of $45,000, which obviously is something both sides are able to agree to."

While it will take two years, Pueblo D60 and PEA were able to draft an agreement to reach the $50,000 milestone in 2024.

"It means a lot to the recruitment of this district," Nelson said. "Last year, with a $5,000 pay raise, we brought in 45 new teachers. I look to do something similar to that this year."

A 2024 National Education Association review of educator pay reported that Colorado ranked 46th in the nation when it comes to starting teacher pay. However, the base salaries outlined in the 2024 tentative agreement are substantially higher than the 2022-23 Colorado average of $39,044 and the national average of $44,530.

Pueblo D60's 2023-24 base teacher salary of $45,000 exceeded that of nearby school districts like Pueblo County School District 70, Fremont School District Re-2 and Fowler School District No. R4j.

With the ratification of the tentative agreement, Pueblo D60 also will inch closer to the $52,000 base salary offered by Fountain Fort-Carson School District 8 in 2023-24.

