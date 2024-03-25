Pueblo D60 stakeholders weigh in on superintendent search, district leadership in new report

A 40-page "Leadership Profile Report" featuring the opinions of Pueblo School District 60 community members is being used to inform the national search for the district's next superintendent.

Executive search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates received responses from nearly 200 individuals who contributed to the report by participating in a focus group, being interviewed individually, or sending their comments to the search firm via email.

HYA & Associates also received input through a community survey that saw responses from over 600 individuals. Certified staff members accounted for 38.6% of survey respondents; about 19.2% of respondents identified themselves as community members, and another 17.4% said they were parents of Pueblo D60 students.

HYA & Associates representative Brian Ewert leads a focus group meeting for the Pueblo School District 60 superintendent search at Pueblo Central High School on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

CTE, concurrent enrollment, diversity among Pueblo D60 strengths

Individuals identified several strengths of Pueblo D60 through responses featured in both the Leadership Profile Report and the community survey.

Pueblo D60 board directors, community members, staff and students alike praised the district's Career and Technical Education offerings, concurrent enrollment options and embrace of a diverse population, according to the Leadership Profile Report.

Community members also stated in the report that they feel principals, staff and teachers effectively identify academic, social and emotional needs of students. Similarly, board directors characterized staff as "caring" and "exceptional at their craft."

Staff members praised the district's unions and associations for negotiating significant compensation increases and being a "strong voice" for district employees. They also praised the district's communications team for highlighting student achievements.

School resource officers were cited by students as being well-liked, caring and helpful, according to the Leadership Profile Report. Multiple stakeholder groups praised community support for the 2018 bond that helped fund new school buildings for Centennial High School, East High School, Franklin School of Innovation, Sunset Park Elementary and Freed Expeditionary School.

Additionally, respondents to HYA & Associates' community survey reported positive opinions of the district's integration of technology in classrooms, teachers' ability to address students' individual learning needs, and high standards of employees.

About 72% of all survey respondents — including 77% of parents and 74% of students — "agreed" or "strongly agreed" with the statement that "Technology is integrated into the classroom." About 52% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that "The district employs effective teachers, administrators and support staff in its schools."

Lack of transparency, perceptions of nepotism, declining enrollment among challenges

Only 16% of community survey respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that "there is transparent communication from the district."

Similar findings were noted in the Leadership Profile Report. Pueblo D60 central administrative staff are perceived to lack transparency about curriculum adoption, finances and policy, according to opinions expressed in the report by board directors.

HYA & Associates also noted perceptions from community members that administrative offices are "inaccessible to the community" and community concerns about "nepotism, favoritism and poor hiring practices" within Pueblo D60. Similar claims about nepotism and favoritism were expressed by staff, according to the report.

In a written statement shared with the Chieftain, Pueblo D60 responded to the claims of lacking transparency and nepotism in its hiring practices. In the statement, the district argued such claims should be "taken in context," as only a fraction of the district's "tens of thousands of stakeholders" contributed to the community survey or Leadership Profile Report.

"Rather than rely on the rumor mill perpetuated through social media, those stakeholders with a genuine interest in District matters should regularly attend board meetings and work sessions, where information and reports are regularly given before the board takes action," the statement reads in response to claims of lacking transparency.

"As far as claims of 'nepotism' at Central Administration, those who currently serve in leadership or administrative positions have committed their entire careers to education: either in the District or elsewhere," the statement reads. "Talent, experience, and a dedication to children — rather than familial ties — are among the determining factors within a very clear hiring process that is governed by standard operating procedures."

Another "challenge" that Pueblo D60 faces is declining enrollment, according to the leadership report. Declining enrollment was commonly as a challenge by board directors, staff members and community members alike.

What traits do Pueblo D60 stakeholders want in the next superintendent?

Respondents to HYA & Associates' community survey were asked to select four statements that they felt best described the traits they would like to see in the next Pueblo D60 superintendent.

About 65% of all respondents — including 91% of administrators and directors — put the statement "Foster a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty, staff and administrators." The statement was the most selected across six identified stakeholder groups.

"Provide transparent communication" was the second most popular statement overall. It was selected by 55% of support staff, 49% of certified staff and 46% of community members. Overall, it was selected by 46% of respondents.

"Recruit, employ, and retain effective personnel throughout the district and its schools" was the third most selected statement overall and the second most popular statement among parents. About 47% of parents and 42% of all respondents selected it.

"Be visible throughout the district and actively engaged in community life" was the fourth most selected statement overall and the second most selected statement among administrators. It was selected by 56% of administrators and 41% of all respondents.

"Understand and be sensitive to the needs of a diverse student population" was selected by 46% of students but only 33% of overall respondents.

The full Leadership Profile Report, a community survey summary and open-ended responses from the survey can be viewed on the Pueblo D60 website at pueblod60.org/superintendentsearch.

