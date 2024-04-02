Will Pueblo City Council hire its own lawyer? Probably not anytime soon

Although some Pueblo city councilors have been pushing for council to hire its own attorney, separate legal counsel for the seven-member body seems unlikely right now.

Pueblo City Attorney Carla Sikes advised city council last week that an attorney in her office is already assigned to them and explained how language in the city charter applies.

City councilors have tried to hire their own legal representation in the past, but attempts in recent years have not been fruitful. Here’s why hiring a separate attorney just for city council isn't likely to happen, at least in the next few months.

Pueblo City Council in February 2024.

What city charter says about council hiring its own attorney

Sikes said that per the city charter, city council can only hire their own attorney if there’s an irregularity in an audit or an “alleged dereliction in the executive departments.”

Otherwise, the city attorney is the only person within municipal government who has the power to retain special counsel.

The city charter also allows council to “hire the personnel necessary” to help councilors do their jobs, but Sikes emphasized that more specific legal language applies.

As Pueblo’s new city attorney, Sikes is spearheading an expansion of the city attorney’s office by hiring some new attorneys to handle the workload. She also is assigning a specific attorney within her office to work with council.

Sikes said that the two other cities in Colorado with a “strong mayor” system of municipal government — Denver and Colorado Springs — also have attorneys assigned to liaise with city council.

Will council revisit the issue in the future?

City Council President Mark Aliff, who has advocated for council to have its own representation, acknowledged that with Sikes’ guidance , it seemed like a “moot point” to discuss hiring another attorney, although council had interviewed people during his previous council tenure.

Another attorney hired to specifically represent council on a contract basis could consult with the seven-member body when there are differing legal interpretations, Aliff said.

Sikes said that she and her office represent the best interests of the city and asked council to re-assess the situation in six months to give everyone enough time to settle in after a “breakdown in trust.”

“Give me an opportunity to come in and show you how it's going to work with me as the city attorney, Mayor Graham, (and) you folks, as some of you are brand new council members," Sikes said. "Give us an opportunity to work together so that we can help repair some of that trust."

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Why Pueblo City Council isn't likely to hire its own attorney anytime soon