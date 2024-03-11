Pueblo case management services for people with disabilities transitions to different agency

Case management services in Pueblo for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities transitioned from Colorado Bluesky to The Resource Exchange, Pueblo County announced last week.

The Resource Exchange was awarded a contract with the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to provide case management services for Puebloans enrolled in long-term service and support, according to a press release.

The Resource Exchange assumed the case management responsibilities on March 1, the release stated. Prior to the transition, case management had been located at the Pueblo County Department of Human Services or Colorado Bluesky, depending on a member’s services.

Pueblo County DHS will continue as a subcontractor, so some services for people with non-intellectual disabilities will remain there, according to Nancy Vigil, director of navigation and quality for The Resource Exchange.

"Pueblo County DHS will continue to complete all intake and eligibility for members, to include nursing facilities and PACE," Vigil said. "In addition, they will continue to provide case management services for all non-IDD members receiving consumer-directed attendant support services, in-home support services and assisted care facility members."

No disruptions to member services are expected during the transition, the agencies stated in the release.

Colleen Batchelor, CEO of The Resource Exchange, said in the release that the agency was awarded the contract because of its "experience serving single-entry point and community centered board members and our strong focus on collaboration."

“Our top priorities include fully transitioning new members into TRE services and ensuring no disruption in services, collaborating closely with our Pueblo partners to meet immediate needs, and diligently training new staff," Batchelor said in a statement to the Chieftain.

Since the announcement, the agency has opened an office in Pueblo and begun the process of hiring staff for the space. The office is located 201 W. 8th St.

The agency estimates it will be able to serve approximately 3,000 more Puebloans because of the change.

The transition comes amid a case management redesign in Colorado, which involves several initiatives to “help make accessing long-term services and supports easier,” according to CDHPF. In other words, the redesign is intended to simplify access and remove barriers so members can better navigate and find programs and services that work for them.

Furthermore, by changing case management agencies to serve all home and community-based service waivers, people can have just one place to go while increasing the quality of case management services, CDHPF stated on its website.

The redesign is also underway because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is requiring providers to make adjustments to better meet a person's needs and preferences.

The CMS requirement also states that Colorado must be in compliance by July 1 with a rule that stipulates case management agencies must be conflict free, meaning an agency won’t provide case management and direct services to a person. According to CDHPF, that scenario creates a conflict of interest.

If Colorado fails to comply with the rule, it could lose federal funding, which accounts for 50% of the budget for home and community-based services.

According to The Resource Exchange, some members may have a new case manager because of the transition. On its website, the agency answered other questions that members may have during the change.

The Resource Exchange serves nearly 9,000 people in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Park counties who have a variety of disabilities, mental health or long-term care needs.

