Pueblo’s Arbor Day celebration with Columbian Elementary

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — For over four decades, Pueblo has honored the tradition of observing Arbor Day, and this year, Pueblo Parks and Recreation announced that it will partner with Columbian Elementary School for the celebration on Thursday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

The Arbor Day festivities will feature a proclamation, to be delivered by City Council President Mark Aliff, and presented to Columbian Elementary School Principal Jimmie Pool and students. Additionally, the Columbian Elementary School Arbor Day poster contest winners will be announced.

The top three winners from each Pre-K class at Columbian Elementary will be awarded a tree of their own to plant, donated by the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department. The event will conclude with the planting of a Flowering Crabapple tree by the poster contest winners on the grounds of Columbian Elementary.

“Arbor Day is not just a celebration, but a testament to our dedication to the environment, and [we are] determined to uphold this tradition for generations to come,” said Forestry Coordinator Charlie Kuntz.

The event will be held at the Columbian Elementary School at 1203 Palmer Avenue in Pueblo. For more information about the event, visit www.pueblo.us/parks or call (719) 553-2790.

