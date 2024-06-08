PUCT emphasizes consumer protection rules as summer heat sets in

Jun. 7—AUSTIN — Amid rising summer temperatures, the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is reminding Texans of its consumer protection rules that prohibit the disconnection of an individual's electricity service for non-payment during extreme weather. PUCT rules also require electric providers to offer deferred payment plans for bills that become due during extreme weather.

"Anyone who has experienced a summer in Texas knows that having reliable power to cool your home or business is a matter of health and safety," PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson said in a news release. "Ensuring the power stays on for all consumers during extreme weather, regardless of their financial situation, is a top priority for the PUCT. We want to make sure Texans are prepared and aware of the rules and financial resources in place to protect them as temperatures begin to climb."

The PUCT's consumer protection rules prohibit electric providers from disconnecting any customer's service for non-payment during extreme weather emergencies. The PUCT's definition of an extreme weather emergency follows National Weather Service advisory criteria and is outlined in the rule (Chapter 25, Section 25.483 and 25.29i). The rule also requires transmission and distribution utilities to notify the PUCT of extreme weather emergencies on each day that an emergency has been issued for a county in its service area.

Consumer protection rules also require retail electric providers in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region to offer deferred payment plans upon request for any customer bills that become due during an extreme weather emergency. If consumers experience financial challenges related to higher-than-normal energy bills, they should contact their provider to see what assistance is available or call 211 for information on other programs in their area.

The PUCT has additional protections for consumers who are ill or disabled and have established that any disconnection in service would cause illness or the worsening of an existing illness. For more information on these protections, visit the PUCT's Know Your Rights webpage.

In addition to these rules and resources, the PUCT's Consumer Protection Division is always available to work with Texans to reconcile issues related to their utility service. Consumers are encouraged to first contact their electric provider to resolve their issue, and if they are unable to reach a resolution, they can contact CPD by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-888-782-8477.

The PUCT's Power to Save website provides energy saving tips and other consumer resources.