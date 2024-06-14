PUCT assesses $354,000 in penalties for electric rule violations

Jun. 13—AUSTIN — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) assessed $354,000 in administrative penalties for violations of electric rules at its open meeting today. The Commission has primary oversight and economic regulatory authority over the state's electricity, water, and telecommunications industries.

According to a news release, the Commission approved settlement agreements in three separate dockets:

— Docket No. 56198: A settlement agreement with a property management company for rule violations related to the unauthorized resale of electricity (PURA §§ 17.004(a), 39.102, 39.107, and 39.352(a), and 16 TAC §§ 25.107(a) and 24.475). The company agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $200,000 and change its practices related to third-party utility billing services.

— Docket No. 56242: A settlement agreement with a property management company for rule violations related to the unauthorized resale of electricity (PURA §§ 17.004(a), 39.102, 39.107, and 39.352(a), and 16 TAC §§ 25.107(a), and 24.475). The company agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $120,000 and change its practices related to third-party utility billing services.

— Docket No. 56439: A settlement agreement with an electric utility for rule violations related to electric service quality in 2022 (16 TAC § 25.52). The utility agreed to pay an administrative penalty of $34,000.

Administrative penalty payments are made to the PUCT and are ultimately deposited into the state's general fund. Typically, payments must be made within 30 days of the signed final order.

A recording of this open meeting is available here on the PUCT website. The next PUCT open meeting is scheduled for July 11.