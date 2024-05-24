Publix sells 3 winning Fantasy 5 tickets going into Memorial Day weekend

Did you buy a Fantasy 5 ticket at Publix?

There were four winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold for the Thursday, May 23, Florida Lottery drawings. Three of the four were sold at Publix supermarkets. Two were sold in St. Petersburg, at different Publix supermarkets.

Three of the winning tickets were quick pick.

After adding Thursday's winners, there have been 18 winning tickets sold at Publix so far in May.

Here are Thursday's winners:

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for midday drawing May 23, 2024

Winning numbers for midday drawing: 2-11-19-26-27

Jackpot: $18,810.59

Winning tickets: Three winning tickets sold Publix, 7999 Martin Luther King Blvd., St Petersburg - QP (Free Ticket) Publix, 915 Doyle Road, Deltona Sunoco Gas Station, 509 SW 16th St., Belle Glade - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: May 24

Fantasy 5 winning numbers for evening drawing May 23, 2024

Winning numbers evening drawing: 5-18-22-25-33

Jackpot: $119,425.64

Winning tickets: One winning ticket sold Publix, 3501 49th St. North, Saint Petersburg - QP (Free Ticket)

Next jackpot draw date: May 24

What is Fantasy 5?

Ticket price: $1

Estimated top prize: $100,000

Overall odds of winning: 1:7.58

Draw times: 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Fantasy 5 is a daily draw game with a top prize of approximately $100,000 if won by a single winner. If there is no top-prize winner, the top prize rolls down to the 4-of-5 and 3-of-5 prize levels.

EZMatch is an add-on for Fantasy 5 play. Choose the EZmatch option for an additional $1 per play for a chance to win cash instantly.

If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared equally among winners who picked four out of the five numbers, with a maximum prize of $555 per winner.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 numbers for May 23, 2024. Publix winners