Is Publix open on Easter? Here’s which Florida stores are closed Easter weekend

Happy Easter weekend!

If you need to run to the store this weekend for some last-minute candy for your Easter baskets, extra egg dye or a missing ingredient for your Easter brunch, beware of shortened holiday weekend hours at your favorite stores.

Here’s which stores are open on Easter in Florida and their hours for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Is Publix open on Good Friday?

Publix stores across the state will be open on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

Easter is one of the three holidays a year that Publix closes for, along with Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Most Publix stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Publix stores close at 9 p.m. regularly, but not many. Publix Liquors stores open at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., depending on the location.

Is Winn-Dixie open on Easter?

Most Winn-Dixie stores in Florida will be open on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but hours may differ based on store location.

Typically, Florida Winn-Dixie stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. every day. Winn-Dixie’s pharmacies and wine and spirits services don’t open until 9 a.m.

Is Target closed on Easter?

Yes, Target will be closed on Easter Sunday but open on Good Friday.

Most Target stores in Florida open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Some Target locations open at 7 a.m.

Is Walmart open on Easter 2024?

Walmart only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it will be open on Easter Sunday with regular hours.

Most Walmart stores in Florida open a whole hour before Publix or Winn-Dixie, at 6 a.m. They close at 11 p.m. The same hours apply to most Walmart Neighborhood Market locations.

Walmart stores are no longer open 24 hours a day. Walmart's 24/7 schedule was put on hold in 2020, during the first COVID quarantine and has no plans to return to pre-pandemic hours.

What are Aldi’s Easter hours?

Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but open on Good Friday.

Some Aldi store locations in Florida open at 9 a.m. and some open at 8:30 a.m. You can find the store locator here to double-check what time your nearest Aldi opens. Most Aldi locations close at either 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Easter?

Yes, Trader Joe’s will be open on Easter Sunday with regular hours.

Most Trader Joe’s locations in Florida open at 8 a.m. A few locations open at 9 a.m. Trader Joe’s stores close at 9 p.m.

Are Costco and Sam’s Club open on Easter?

No, Costco and Sam’s Club will both be closed on Easter Sunday.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter Sunday?

According to Whole Foods’ website, most store locations will be open on Easter Sunday with modified hours, closing early at 6 p.m.

Under regular hours, most Florida Whole Foods locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. There are a few that open at 7:30 a.m. And some Whole Foods locations, like those in Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Tallahassee, that close at 9 p.m. Whole Foods stores in Gainesville close at 10 p.m.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari and Olivia Munson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida stores open and closed for Good Friday and Easter Sunday