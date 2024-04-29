A Publix and a gas station sold Sunday’s two $53,000 Fantasy 5 winners in Broward

Three Fantasy 5 tickets tickets hit a happy quintet of numbers Sunday, and two of them were sold in Broward County.

The lone midday draw winner, a ticket with 9, 11, 27, 29 and 35, was worth $53,746 and sold at the Valero gas station at 11600 Wiles Rd. in Coral Springs.

One of the two evening draw winners, each of which had numbers 6, 17, 23, 28 and 32 and was worth $53,951, was sold at the Hallandale Beach Publix at 1400 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Winners have six months to redeem their tickets and can do so at any Florida Lottery District Office.

▪ The Miami office is at 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and can be reached at 305-364-3080 or MIARC@flalottery.com.

▪ The West Palm Beach office is at 4360 Forest Hill Blvd. in Palm Springs, and can be called at 561-640-6190 or emailed at WPBRC@flalottery.com.

Both offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.