Is Publix closed on Easter? Where to shop this Sunday

If you're planning to go grocery shopping or pick out a new outfit on the morning of Easter Sunday, you might be out of luck.

Those who put off their holiday shopping until the last minute might need to go a tad bit earlier in case their favorite retailers are closed this upcoming Sunday.

Below are things to know about Easter Sunday and a list of what stores are open and closed in Florida.

When is Easter 2024?

Easter Sunday in 2024 for churches on the Western calendar is on March 31.

For non-Orthodox Christians, Easter can never occur before March 22 or later than April 25, according to the Astronomical Applications Department.

What is Easter? How is the date of Easter determined?

Easter marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection, serving as the culmination of Holy Week, which comprises several days, each carrying significance. These days include Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

As for the timing of the holiday, it varies from year to year. Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon occurring on or after March 21.

Why is Easter on a different date? We look to the moon for answers

In the year 325, the Council of Nicaea ordered a confusing situation of varying dates in different places by decreeing Easter should be celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox. If that full moon falls on a Sunday, then Easter is the following Sunday.

The council's decree eventually became the standard.

Is Easter a federal holiday in the United States?

A man who said his name was Servant participates in the annual Dunbar Easter Parade on Sunday in Fort Myers. More than 700 people enjoyed floats, live music and dance performances. Local churches and city officials also took part in the event along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

There are 12 federal holidays in the United States in 2024. Easter, which is on a Sunday, is not a holiday on the list and is not typically observed as a holiday on a work day.

Is Publix open on Easter? Here's what stores are typically closed on Easter Sunday in Florida:

Unfortunately, you'll have to cancel your weekly Sunday trip to Publix on March 31. Along with Publix, here's what will be closed on Easter Sunday this year:

What stores are open Easter Sunday 2024 in Florida?

But if you did forget that crucial ingredient for your Easter Brunch or you just want some much-needed retail therapy after being with family all day, there's still several stores open. Here's where to go:

Contributing reporting: Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida stores open for 2024 Easter: Is Publix, Walmart, Target open?