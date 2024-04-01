Public's help sought locating dump truck involved in Friday fatality

Apr. 1—A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:57 p.m. Friday, March 29, has claimed the life of a Naples, Fla., man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brenton J. Weaver, 42, was killed when the 2014 Lexus CT200h that he was driving struck the rear of a dump truck. Weaver was transported to Cullman Regional for treatment, where he later died from his injuries. The dump truck left the scene of the crash. Its make, model and driver are currently unknown.

The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near State Crusher Road, approximately 10 miles north of Cullman. Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver should contact troopers at 256-353-0631.