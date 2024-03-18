Public's help needed to find suspect who robbed 7- Eleven at gunpoint and assaulted clerk

Daytona Beach police need the public's help in identifying this man who is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven on Friday.

Daytona Beach police are asking the public to help them find a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint and assaulted the clerk over the weekend.

The incident happened at the 7-Eleven at 700 S. Beach Street at 10:19 p.m.

The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, entered the store, robbed it, assaulted the clerk and then left on a bicycle, police said.

He was dressed in black was wearing a black hat, T-shirt and pants, and had on black and white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.

