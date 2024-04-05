Public's assistance sought to solve break-ins, thefts at used car lot in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in solving break-ins and thefts from a Telegraph Road used car business.

The most recent incident was reported April 1 at Kachar’s Used Car Sales at 15033 S. Telegraph Road in Monroe Township, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported.

Deputy Justin Zielinski responded to Kachar’s to a report of a breaking and entering. Through investigation, Zielinski learned several sets of keys were stolen from the business and used to steal a number of vehicles off the car lot between March 29 and April 1.

In addition to the April 1 incident, deputies handled a similar incident at Kachar's on June 14, 2023. During that incident, the business was broken into and several sets of keys were stolen. The keys were then used to steal several cars from the lot. Surveillance footage was obtained from this incident showing the unknown suspects at the location between 1 and 2 a.m. June 14, 2023.

Anyone who has information related to these break-ins is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

