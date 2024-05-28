‘Publicly urinated’: Martha’s Vineyard man accused in stabbing spree held pending competency hearing

A Martha’s Vineyard man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Connecticut and weekend stabbing spree on the South Shore publicly urinated in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Plymouth before stabbing employees there, prosecutors said in court on Tuesday.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard, was ordered held pending a competency hearing as requested by his defense attorney, Sean O’Neill, following his arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday morning. He is charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and indecent exposure.

He is accused of stabbing four young girls at a Braintree movie theater and two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth before crashing his Porsche in Sandwich on Cape Cod on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Flanked by two court officers holding his arms from either side, and wearing a green prisoner shirt, the blond-haired Ravizza stared blankly before the judge as a prosecutor outlined the reasons for the charges against him.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Ravizza entered the drive-thru of McDonald’s driving a black Porsche, prosecutors said, citing information from investigators who spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

“He then briefly stepped out of the vehicle and publicly urinated,” prosecutor David Cuthshall said. “When he got up in the drive-thru window, he was argumentative with a male employee.”

Ravizza then allegedly “lunged out the window of his vehicle, and stabbed the male employee in the forearm with what appeared to be a long kitchen knife,” Cuthshall said. “He then parked his vehicle, entered the store, and proceeded behind the counter where he stabbed a female employee in the back of her upper left arm.”

Both victims were taken to area hospitals, and were in stable condition on Tuesday, Cuthshall said.

The female victim’s stab wounds were 5 centimeters deep, Cuthshall said. She also had wounds to her inner left bicep and left underarm.

Ravizza was apprehended following a police pursuit and after crashing his Porsche, which became engulfed in flames, in Sandwich on Cape Cod, Cuthshall said.

Roughly one hour before the Plymouth stabbing, Ravizza allegedly stabbed four young girls at the AMC Braintree 10 movie theater, Cuthshall said.

Ravizza is expected to face a judge on charges stemming from the Braintree stabbing incident later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

