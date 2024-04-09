Public works gives update on street projects

Apr. 8—OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa gave an update about the status of various street projects coming up for the rest of this year and into 2025.

Big-ticket projects estimated at approximately $27 million over are expected to start this year, public works director Philip Burgmeier said.

One of those is the anticipated Albia Road/Quincy Avenue roundabout, which will begin in a matter of days. The entire intersection will be closed once the project begins, even though there was hope the city could keep one lane open for through traffic.

The roundabout will be the fourth one in the city, and be the same size (115 feet) as the Albia Road/Wapello Street Extension roundabout. The project was given about 100 working days, which means will likely be done in September. The project is primarily being funded through a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

"By April 29, that intersection will definitely be closed down, but it could be as early as the 15th," Burgmeier said. "We didn't have a way around it. It's a real short detour, but there will be one. Detour signs have to be up before we close the street down."

The Green Street sewer-separation project, which has had fits and starts because of weather, is nearly complete. The project began last July at a cost of $1.8 million and should be finished in May.

The Phase 8 Division 2 project, which runs along Plum Street and goes north to Fourth Street and west to Jefferson Street, has already begun and won't be finished until the summer of 2025. The cost of that project is about $5.7 million and covers 45 acres and land.

"They tore out Birch Street, and will start working on the water main anytime," Burgmeier said. "The project has to be phased in a way that it doesn't block access to the schools, so there's certain places that can't be done until summer of 2025 because we have to wait until school is out."

Phase 8 Division 3, anticipated to cost between $13 million and $14 million, is a large swath of sewer-separation north of Division 2, from roughly Hackberry Street to Jay Street and west to Jefferson Street. It's a 133-acre project scheduled to begin this summer and finish in the fall of 2026.

"We're trying to wrap up the design. The cost is just an estimate," Burgmeier said. "It's about 10,000 lineal feet of street, and probably similar amounts of storm and sanitary sewer."

Another important project will be the $2.7 million Lake Road repaving project, which will extend from the city limits south of Shaul Cemetery to Mary Street. The county operates Lake Road south of the city limits.

"If something falls into next year, this will probably be the one," Burgmeier said. "It's still under design, but we're really hoping to be able to get something and constructed this fall. It'll be asphalt, which goes a lot faster than concrete, so we're still hopeful we can get it done this year.

Also, Fellows Avenue and Elm Street will be repaved at about $1 million between them, as well as South Milner Street from Portafield Street to Hand Avenue.

The Milner Street project is estimated to begin in May, and sewer-separation will be included. It's anticipated to be complete in October at a cost of $887,000.

