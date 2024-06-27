Public warned of traffic disruptions as FBI conducts large evidence search in Mass. beach town

The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as federal investigators conduct a large search for evidence in a Massachusetts beach town on Thursday, an official said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation said an evidence response team is conducting the search in the area of Route 88 in Westport in connection with an “ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation.”

“We are searching for specific evidence and there is no threat to public safety,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize the traffic disruptions this may cause, and we are working as expeditiously as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important law enforcement activity.”

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office and the Westport Police Department are assisting the FBI with the search.

Westport is known for Horseneck Beach State Reservation, one of the most popular beaches in Massachusetts.

There were no additional details immediately available.

