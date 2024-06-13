Public urged to stay out of abandoned coal mines

Jun. 13—WASHINGTON — Across the country, there are thousands of abandoned coal mine sites. While enjoying the great outdoors this summer, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement is reminding people to stay out of abandoned coal mines that they may happen upon.

Abandoned coal mine sites are dangerous and contain features with the potential to be extremely hazardous. Coal mine subsidence can create openings to underground workings that may be obscured by overgrown vegetation. Mine entries often contain dangerous gasses. For safety, do not explore them, federal officials said.

People hearing or seeing a person or animal trapped in a mine feature should do not attempt a rescue; instead, call for help.

Open shafts are vertical mine openings that can extend hundreds of feet to the lower level of a mine. Open shafts can be concealed by mine debris, dirt, rock, vegetation and even water, federal officials said.

Deadly gases and lack of oxygen can be present in abandoned mines that are not ventilated. Pockets of methane, carbon dioxide and other deadly gases can form. These pockets of gas may be volatile or simply displace oxygen with no visible sign.

To report the location of an abandoned coal mine land feature in West Virginia or Virginia, send an email to: Philip Rodney Baker, supervisory program specialist; pbaker@osmre.gov.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com