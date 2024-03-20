Public transit groups dealing with driver shortages

Public transportation is essential to modern city life, providing a convenient and cost-effective way for people to commute to work, school and other destinations. Without viable access to transportation, many residents would be stuck and have no way of getting food or work.

One aspect of public transportation that often goes unnoticed is the driver shortage happening across the United States.

In the last few years, public transportation authorities have noticed a limited number of drivers in their area, making it challenging for them to utilize their bus routes and have people wait longer for the bus or transit system to reach them.

According to a 2023 study by the American Public Transportation Association, 84% of authorities surveyed said the shortage affects their ability to provide service in their regions.

APTA also found that the driver shortage has been attributed to various factors, including an aging workforce, low unemployment rates, and a lack of interest in driving careers. In the same study, 43% of transit workers are over 55, and agencies report that 24% of quitting workers are retirees.

The exterior of a Beaver County Transit Authority bus outside its Center Township building.

Beaver County Transit Authority General Manager Mary Jo Morandini said they now have all 48 driver positions filled. She said the BCTA tries to maintain a favorable work environment. However, the transit industry needs resources to pay competitive wage rates and provide benefits to sustain services.

Like many other states, Pennsylvania is facing a serious driver shortage. The shortage still impacts many Pennsylvanians who rely on public transportation to work, school and other destinations.

The chairman of the Government Affairs Committee for the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, Rich Farr, believes the driver shortage comes from the COVID-19 pandemic and local work competition that made people prefer working in a warehouse rather than as a transit driver. He said the lack of drivers had caused a drought of services in needed areas that heavily relied on fixed bus routes.

“When you have driver shortages, that may mean that times and locations are more restrictive,” Farr said. “So, everybody wants to travel, but there are times when services have to limit days, weeks, and hours of service, and that reduces the rider's flexibility and freedom to move as they wish in urban areas.”

The exterior of the Beaver County Transit Authority building in Rochester.

Public transportation is available in all 67 of Pennsylvania's counties, including shared ride services in every county, fixed-route bus service in 49 counties, and fixed-route rail service in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Gov. Josh Sharpio of Pennsylvania recognizes the significance of public transportation in the state. In his support for public transit, he unveiled the proposed budget on Feb. 27, which seeks to provide much-needed investment in transit throughout the state. The proposed budget aims to add $282 million to public transportation programs by allocating 1.75% of the Pennsylvania sales tax to the Public Transportation Trust Fund. This action has been greeted by numerous transit users and advocates who have been urging increased investment in public transportation for years.

"Nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians rely on public transit every single day. Public transit provides freedom and opportunity for millions of Pennsylvanians while making the Commonwealth more competitive," Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said in a press release. "That's why Gov. Shapiro proposed the first major new investment in public transit in over 10 years. We have a historic opportunity to connect our communities, spur economic development, and create opportunity for generations to come. This investment will provide reliable public transit that can meet our residents' current and future needs."

The bus stops at the Beaver County Transit Authority's building in Center Township.

This proposed funding will be continuous over the next five years, investing nearly $1.5 billion in new state funding into transit systems crucial for daily commutes across the state. This will help create a more reliable public transportation network across the state, vital for daily commutes. Finally, public transportation investment will also help reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and promote sustainable transportation in the state.

Farr believes the new funding aid will help to get more drivers by using more funding for advertising and increasing the benefits workers would get to help fight the competition they currently face.

“I think those resources will be used within the transit systems planning process. Some will definitely use them, and those who need to have the option to use them will strengthen the attractiveness of being a transit employee,” Farr said. “It could also be used for modest service enhancements that some systems need. Those resources could be used in many areas of the state to help support those initiatives to attract and retain good operators."

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Public transit systems looking for ways to attract more drivers