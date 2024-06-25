How to take public transit to get to the air show at Hill Air Force Base this weekend

Heading to Hill Air Force Base for the 2024 Warriors Over the Wasatch air show this weekend? You’re not alone — the base anticipates hundreds of thousands of people will attend.

The 2022 show drew in around 500,000 people, who traveled from Utah and other surrounding states, spokesman Micah Garbarino said.

Air show organizers are strongly encouraging visitors to travel to the base via public transportation to minimize traffic and parking concerns.

The Utah Transit Authority will be accommodating the crowds this weekend by running extended service to the base. FrontRunner will be in service on both Saturday and Sunday, operating trains every 30 minutes during peak times and midday service every 60 minutes, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UTA will also provide a free shuttle service from the Clearfield FrontRunner Station to the south gate at the base, with shuttles running frequently from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, UTA is providing a special air show day pass for $5, which is valid for unlimited rides on all UTA services, except Paratransit. This ticket is available exclusively on the Transit app.

The transit authority is also offering $15 group day passes, valid for up to four people. These can be purchased on the Transit app, at ticket vending machines or by calling customer service at 801-RIDE-UTA (743-3882).

The air show event is free and open to the public. Paid VIP tickets are sold out.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the show will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lines can be long to get onto the base, but event organizers are trying to streamline the process this year.

Attendees should be advised that bags are subject to a brief search upon arrival. The air show recommends people check out their list of both acceptable and prohibited items at the event.

For more information about the show or travel to the show, visit UTA’s webpage.