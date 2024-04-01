Public toilets close in council bid to cut debt

Woking Borough Council is making cuts to reduce its £2bn debt [Getty Images]

All council-run toilets in Woking have been permanently shut as the local authority attempts to get its finances back on track.

It is one of a number of measures by Woking Borough Council to reduce its £2bn debt, after declaring effective bankruptcy in June.

In a bid to save money, swimming prices and the cost of day-care facilities have also increased.

The Liberal Democrat-run council previously said it was being forced to act due to its financial circumstances.

Ten public toilet blocks, previously run by the authority, could reopen – but only if they are operated by the community instead.

The cost of a standard ticket at Pool in the Park has increased from £6.90 to £8.50.

Cuts to services

When asked if anyone had expressed an interest in running the facilities, the council said it was "too early in the process" to confirm.

Elsewhere, grass cutting and street cleaning services have been reduced to statutory levels.

Household waste collections, litter bin emptying and sports pitch maintenance are not affected.

The council previously ran a day-care service for elderly and vulnerable people, for which it charged £12.50 for lunch and transport.

Day-care service will now be provided at Hale End Court for £20, which includes lunch.

In another attempt to reduce its debt, the council recently announced a council tax increase of 9.9%.

Woking Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

Related internet links