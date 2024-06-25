Public safety roundup: Woman hit by car on Kettleman expected to survive

Jun. 25—A woman is expected to survive injuries sustained in a vehicle accident that occurred on Kettleman Lane just west of Highway 99 on Sunday evening.

Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a Lexus hitting a pedestrian at about 7:45 p.m. in front of the Denny's restaurant at 701 E. Kettleman Lane.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old woman laying in the westbound lanes of Kettleman Lane. She was transported to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment of a laceration to the head, police said.

It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident, according to reports.

K9 dies in off-duty incident

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday that one of its canines died in a heat-related incident over the weekend.

On Saturday, K9 Brando was found unresponsive and ultimately passed away from heat-related injuries, reports state.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Once the investigation is complete, the Sheriff's Office said it would release more information.

Galt man arrested for assaulting officers

On June 17 at about 7 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of a reckless driver near Galt Community Park.

Officers located a gold Honda Accord at the park and attempted to contact the occupants.

The driver shifted the vehicle into reverse, accelerated and collided with a patrol vehicle, nearly striking an officer before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and initiated in a short pursuit, which was terminated after they lost visual of the suspect vehicle, police said. Through an investigation, the driver was identified as 18-year-old Galt resident Andre Mendez Zavala, who turned himself in the following day, police said. Zavala was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, police said.