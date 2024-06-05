Public safety critical as Southwest Florida responders train for terrorism threats

Southwest Florida first responders are ready to combat a complex coordinated attack whether it's a chemical strike, a bomb in a truck, an active shooter with hostages or other terrifying scenarios, but they consider you part of the prevention team.

Victims injured in a mock mass casualty event are treated during a training exercise for Southwest Florida emergency responders at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on lTuesday, June 4, 2024. 46 agencies took part in what was called a coordinated complex attack. Responders included FDLE, Lee and Collier County SheriffÕs Offices, Fort Myers Fire Department and a host of other agencies. The training scenarios included, a chemical attack, an active shooter with a hostage situation, a bomb in a truck and other scenarios.

"We are ready for anything that comes our way," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Monday during training that included 46 agencies and more than 320 first responders. Participants included, SWAT, hazardous materials, bomb, and medical triage teams, fire and rescue, health, emergency management and educators as well as role players.

More than two decades after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the first responders are making sure they are prepared through trainings such as this at JetBlue Park, also known as Fenway South, the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox.

"Due to myriad threats that we are facing around Florda, around nation and even around the world, it is imperative that we all train together, and public safety personnel come together to prevent, deter and respond to critical incidents such as what we are training for today," said Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He said what participants learn today will allow them to make improvements to save lives.

"How you train is how you perform," Marceno said, "and we live in a world that you have to train for anything that comes our way."

Lawson stressed that antiterrorism efforts are a "team effort," that includes individual members of the public acting on the mantra of "see something say something."

"It's a pivotal call for action," he said. "All it takes is one person."

Members of a bomb squad respond during a training exercise for Southwest Florida emergency responders at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. 46 agencies took part in what was called a coordinated complex attack. Responders included FDLE, Lee and Collier County SheriffÕs Offices, Fort Myers Fire Department and a host of other agencies. The training scenarios included, a chemical attack, an active shooter with a hostage situation, a bomb in a truck and other scenarios.

Marceno said LCSO will continue to work alongside partners at Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Collier County Sheriff's Office, EMS, Fire, and neighboring first responders to ensure the safety and security of all.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Terrorism: Hundreds prep for possible attacks in Southwest Florida