Have any public safety concerns? You can meet with law enforcement in Brockton next week

BROCKTON — If you have any public safety concerns in the city of Brockton, you can bring them straight to law enforcement officials next week.

The Operation Safe Streets Task Force is holding a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the Arnone Elementary School, at 135 Belmont St.

"In an effort to keep open communication channels between law enforcement and area residents, the public will have the chance to discuss any and all public safety concerns within the city," the event flyer states.

Law enforcement officials who will be at the meeting include representatives from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police, Brockton Police Department, U.S. Attorney's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

For more info, contact the DA's office at 508-584-8120.

