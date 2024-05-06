Public Records: Fairfield County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Fairfield County Health Department from April 22 to 26.

April 22

Dollar General Store #15761, 6474 Lancaster Thornville Road, Pleasantville. No employee health policy on file.

April 24

Happy Goat, 502 N. High St., Lancaster. Ready-to-eat, time and temperature-controlled for safety foods not properly discarded when required. Observed butter milk date marked April 12.

David Drake Unit #1, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, 5870 Bauman Hill Road, Lancaster. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.

David Drake Unit #2, 5870 Bauman Hill Road, Lancaster. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed deep cuts in the cutting board.

April 25

Bremen Elementary, 210Strayer Ave., Bremen. There is no air gap on the ware washing machine, a pipe was added to extend the pipe into the flood rim and create an air break instead of an air gap.

Rushville Middle School, 6409 Cincinnati Zanesville Road, Lancaster. The hot water sanitization temperature in the mechanical ware washing machine only reaches 160 F.

