Public comment period open for Oakley C. Collins Bridge rehab

Mar. 10—ODOT would put new concrete surface on the roadway

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9's Planning Department, the district's Environmental Office is seeking public input for a rehabilitation of the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge's roadway.

The project would remove the existing wearing surface and add a latex modified concrete overlay on only the main span.

The agency is aware of the falcons that nest on the bridge. The falcons will be avoided by completing any work on the surface of the deck at the appropriate time of year when they would not be nesting beneath the structure.

The project will not require new right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

Project funding is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state.

The roadway will be closed for 30 days. The detour will be State Route 93 to U.S. 52 to 13th Street in Ashland, Kentucky, to U.S. 23.

The environmental commitment date is April 22. The project is currently expected to be awarded Aug. 5.

Written comments should be submitted by April 4 or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020 and executed by FHWA and ODOT.