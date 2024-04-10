Public comment on Ohio's proposed cannabis dispensary regulations ends next week
Public comment on Ohio's proposed cannabis dispensary regulations ends next week
Public comment on Ohio's proposed cannabis dispensary regulations ends next week
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
YouTube's comments section, historically, has had a bad reputation, but a change rolling out could prevent kids from wading into the comments cesspool. In an email to parents who supervise a child's account, the company announced the introduction of a "read-only" comments option on their child's supervised experience on YouTube. The feature will roll out in the "coming weeks," says YouTube.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
Google’s Cloud Next 2024 event takes place in Las Vegas through Thursday, and that means lots of new cloud-focused news on everything from Gemini, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, to AI to devops and security. Last year's event was the first in-person Cloud Next since 2019, and Google took to the stage to show off its ongoing dedication to AI with its Duet AI for Gmail and many other debuts, expansion of generative AI to its security product line in addition to other enterprise-focused updates and debuts. Don’t have time to watch the full archive of Google's keynote event?
So-called forever chemicals are in everything from water-resistant clothing to nonstick pans. Here's why they're dangerous to your health, and what you can do about it.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
A maxi for $60, down from $179; an abstract V-neck for nearly $150 less: Trust us, you'll never want to take these off.
If you haven't been seeing much political content on Instagram lately, there's a reason for that. Since March, Instagram and Threads have instituted a new default setting that limits political content you see from people you're not following. Hundreds of creators, convened by GLAAD and Accountable Tech, have signed an open letter demanding that Instagram make the political content limit an opt-in feature, rather than on-by-default.
The federal funds rate is a rate set by the government that banks charge each other for short-term loans. Learn how the federal funds rate affects your money.
Sometimes the right tool can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and a major problem.
Vincent Goodwill talks through a crazy NBA night that included a serious injury for Giannis, the Clippers embarrassing the Suns and another breakout game for Victor Wembanyama.
These headphones can cancel everything from office noise to the rumble of a subway and have a bonkers 60 hours of playback time.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
Palworld is set to add a PvP Arena mode, which won't do much to help the game get rid of those pesky Pokémon comparisons.
A new bill would make AI companies detail which copyrighted materials they took data from.
The Lamborghini Huracan STJ is limited to ten units worldwide, and gets unique race-inspired aerodynamic bodywork to complement its aggressive look.
An injury law firm studied government road quality data, and found almost half of the roads in some Northeast states are of unacceptable quality.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.