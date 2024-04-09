‘Public listening sessions’ planned for community to have say in USD 259 buildings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita school board members did not take action at the Monday night school board meeting on the six school buildings that are closing.

So, what does the school district do with the old buildings?

“We have to find the right fit for our buildings,” said USD 259 School Board President Stan Reeser on Monday night. “That’s exactly what this master plan is hopefully going to accomplish. There’s many factors that determine what we need to do with our buildings.”

The district is planning on having listening sessions where the public can have their say. Those listening sessions will be on April 22 and 23, according to Reeser.

On April 22, there will be a listening session at the Alvin E. Morris Administration Center at 5:30 p.m., followed by a second listening session at 7:30 p.m. at Brooks STEM and Arts Middle School.

On April 23, there is a listening session at 5:30 p.m. at Wichita West High School, followed by another listening session at 7:30 p.m. at Wichita North High School.

Some parents who are actively trying to keep the six schools from closing say the buildings should not be sold.

“I believe if they are going to be selling the buildings, that is something they should have discussed with the public beforehand,” said Ruth Lehman.

Lehman is still actively gathering signatures of registered voters in the USD 259 school district who do not want six schools to close.

“Because I believe at least three or four of the buildings have had substantial work done to them prior to this, beforehand,” said Lehman. “And, so, if they were to get upgrades to those buildings and they (school system) are choosing to sell the buildings after closing our schools down, that would be fraud in the case of our taxes being used to improve the buildings and then be sold to a private entity of some kind.”

There could be many options for the buildings of the six schools closing. The State of Kansas has the right of first refusal to buy the buildings if the state wants to obtain the buildings.

Reeser meanwhile says the master plan moving forward will help put a better look at what could happen to the buildings.

“We have a lot of listening to do, for sure, and we will,” said Reeser. “We don’t know what all the options will be but we want to present as many options as possible on what that would include.”

At least two school board members did not comment during a break in the school board member Monday night.

