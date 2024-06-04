Public left out of talks about future of Virginia Aquarium, Virginia Beach council member says

VIRGINIA BEACH — A plan to create a roadmap for the future of the city-owned Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center — including a potential change in ownership or operations — is continuing to ruffle the feathers of some people who feel left out of the process.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Barbara Henley said she’s “sick” about the way the city has handled the matter after Rick Biddle of Relevant Strategies and Solutions outlined a plan to gather input and explore alternative models.

The city has contracted with Biddle’s company at a cost of $108,850 to meet with city and Virginia Aquarium Foundation leaders, create a baseline financial model for the aquarium and to hold one-on-one-discussions with potential operating partners. Biddle plans to provide a status update at the end of the summer.

Two major entertainment companies are interested in taking over operations of the aquarium but the foundation — a nonprofit group that owns the animals and fundraises for the facility — is not yet on board.

The owners of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and Dollywood responded to a city request last fall from “interested organizations related to operating, leasing and/or the purchase of the Aquarium.” The City Council decided last year to explore the option of turning over the nearly 40-year-old aquarium to a private entity after learning the tanks that hold the animals are deteriorating and will cost millions to repair.

“We’ve gone about this all wrong,” Henley said. “This has been anything but open and transparent.”

Council members initially started talking about the option of privatizing the aquarium in meetings closed to the public. Once it was made public, foundation members and facility staff became concerned and a wave of employees resigned amid the uncertainty, foundation Chair Dan Peterson wrote in a letter to the City Council in March. The aquarium has 125 full-time employees, according to the city.

“All of this has been done at a level other than including the public,” said Henley, adding that residents and foundation members have not yet had the opportunity to publicly address the council about the potential owner/operator change.

“It’s been the public and the volunteers who have made that aquarium, not the city,” Henley said. “It’s a total lack of respect.”

Mayor Bobby Dyer disagreed. He said the proper steps have been taken given the fiscal challenges the city will face in maintaining aquarium operations and replacing its aging infrastructure. The facility is projected to generate nearly $14 million in revenue this fiscal year. The city budgeted $20.4 million for operating expenditures, utilities and more.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney said the foundation hasn’t shared its financials with the city, but the group raised more than $14 million in charitable gifts to support the animals, exhibits and educational programs of a newly-renovated aquarium building.

Peterson emailed another letter to council members on Monday.

“The Foundation feels this process is being ‘rushed’ and the manner in which it has been conducted is extremely disrespectful to a 40 year partner,” Peterson wrote. “More specifically, The Foundation’s opinion/thoughts were never taken into consideration and the City did not ‘move forward’ with the Foundation as a partner which has impacted trust between the two parties.”

The foundation’s Chief Development Officer Suzanne Savage recently resigned.

“Once we come up with some viable options, that’s the time to bring the public in,” the mayor said.

“We all have a tremendous amount of respect for the volunteers and for the people who work at the aquarium,” said Councilman Joash Schulman. “This is because we care about the aquarium.”

Biddle has 35 years of experience with American Zoological Association institutions, including aquariums. His company has performed more than 21 governance transition studies and plans. He’s working on a memorandum of understanding between his company, the city and the foundation with the goal of exploring the “best operating model that ensures the future viability and sustainability of the Virginia Aquarium.”

“We’re a resource to you,” he said. “It really is a due diligence exercise; there are no predetermine outcomes.”

