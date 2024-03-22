Public invited to service for two unclaimed vets

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two unclaimed veterans will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 27, and the public is encouraged to come out and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the two men.

At 9 a.m. on March 27, Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be holding a committal service for SGT Robert Hunt, who served in the U.S. Army, and EWSN Joseph Gibbs, who served in the Navy. SGT Hunt served in the Army from 1977 to 1980 and EWSN Gibbs served in the Navy from 1967 to 1969, during the Vietnam War Era.

The public is invited to attend in support, as both veterans are unclaimed. Unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, and/or a legal representative.

Attendees are asked to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes before the scheduled service.

