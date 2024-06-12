Public invited to Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting next week

The Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization is inviting the public to participate in a meeting next week as it works to plan key transportation projects in the coming years.

The MPO will host an in-person public meeting Tuesday, June 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 916 Main St. During the meeting, officials will share updates on the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, the 2025-28 Transportation Improvement Program, Title VI compliance and the Limited English Proficiency Plan. These documents guide the MPO — a partnership between TxDOT, Lubbock County, the cities of Lubbock and Wolfforth, and Citibus — as they make decisions about the future of the Lubbock area's transportation needs.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to comment on regional long-range transportation plans and near-term project funding, and to hear presentations and see exhibits from the partner agencies. Citizens will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Written comments can also be submitted online at lubbockmpo.org, by email at djones@mylubbock.us, or by mail to Lubbock MPO, c/o Poznecki-Camarillo, 4801 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 108, San Antonio, Texas 78229. Written comments will be accepted starting Tuesday, June 18 until Thursday, July 18.

