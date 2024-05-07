Public invited to line procession route for officer killed in Charlotte shooting

The public is invited to line U.S. 70 in Catawba County on Thursday to pay tribute to Alden Elliott, one of four officers killed in a Charlotte shooting.

Four other officers were shot and injured April 29 after a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to arrest a man on pending charges.

Elliott was a 14-year officer with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He had a wife and a child.

Elliott was among the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force members who went to serve a warrant at an east Charlotte home when a man fired at least 100 rounds from a high-powered rifle, police said.

Also killed were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Office Joshua Eyer, Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. “Tommy” Weeks Jr., and Sam Poloche, also a 14-year veteran of the Department of Adult Correction.

Funeral procession details

Elliott’s 6 p.m. funeral at the Tarlton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory will be private, Catawba County Sheriff’s Maj. Aaron Turk said.

All local, state and federal law enforcement officers are invited, but not the general public, Turk said.

Elliott’s family invites members of the community who wish to pay their respects to do so during the procession, Turk said.

The procession is scheduled to leave Bennett Funeral Home in Newton at 4:30 p.m. and travel west on U.S. 70 from Conover to the college.

A private funeral service for Poloche is scheduled for Monday at First Baptist Church in Charlotte, where Eyer’s funeral was held on Friday.