Public invited to learn about Highway 52 project from Chatfield to Fountain

Apr. 4—CHATFIELD, Minn. — The public is invited to attend an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, April 23, or Wednesday, April 24, to learn more about a project that will repair culverts on Highway 52 and resurface the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Join the project team to learn about the proposed culvert work, bridge repair, safety improvements and resurfacing of Highway 52 from Chatfield to Fountain. Construction is anticipated to occur in 2027. The meeting is drop-in style, so no formal presentation is planned. People may visit and leave at their convenience. Those who are unable to attend can find the information shared at the meeting on the

project website

.

Identical information will be shared at both meetings.

The first meeting will be held April 23, 5-7 p.m., at the Chatfield Center for the Arts, 405 Main Street S, Chatfield in the American Legion Room.

The second meeting will be held April 24, 5-7 p.m., at the Fountain Community Center, 83 County Highway 33, Fountain.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at

ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us

or call 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay).