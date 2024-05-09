Public invited to learn about Highway 16/63 project in Spring Valley

May 8—SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — The public is invited to attend an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, May 22, to learn more about a project that will reconstruct Highway 16/63 and make pedestrian facility improvements in Spring Valley, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Join the project team to learn about the proposed roadway and pedestrian improvements along Highway 16/63 in Spring Valley. Construction is anticipated to occur in 2030. The meeting is drop-in style, so no formal presentation is planned. People may visit and leave at their convenience. Those who are unable to attend can find the information shared at the meeting on the project website and provide their feedback.

The open house meeting will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Spring Valley Ambulance Service Building, 100 Emergency Drive, in the Community Room.