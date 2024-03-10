Public input sought for St. Johns County projects

If you live in St. Johns County and have some ideas about its short-term and long-term development, the county would like to hear from you.

It’s hosting a series of public meetings to discuss the county’s Comprehensive Plan and a new Strategic Plan.

Three meetings on the topic were held in February. Three more are scheduled for March.

March 26, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at W.E. Harris Community Center, 400 E. Harris St., Hastings

March 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Waterworks Building, 184 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine

March 28, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Creekside High School, 100 Knights Lane, St. Johns

The Comprehensive Plan is a document required by the state that outlines the county’s long-term plans and policies.

It must be updated at least once every seven years.

The Strategic Plan calls for public input on what projects should be prioritized and how resources should be allocated.

In addition to in-person meetings, you can pick up a copy of the Comprehensive Plan survey at kiosks in these locations:

Anastasia Island Branch Library, 124 Sea Grove Main St., St. Augustine Beach

Bartram Trail Branch Library, 60 Davis Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St., Hastings

Main Branch Library, 1960 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine

Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Utility Department, 1205 State Road 16, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Permit Center, 4040 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

St. Johns County Auditorium, 500 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine

