Public input requested, Moline Police Department accreditation

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining Tier Two accreditation, according to a press release. The public is invited to share input on this assessment on June 17 from noon until 1:30 p.m.

Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will be conducting an on-site assessment of the Moline Police Department from June 16 to 18. During this time, they will conduct inspections and file reviews and audits of the police department to make sure it is worthy of accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.

According to the press release, citizens may call 309-524-2113 on June 17 from 12 until 1:30 p.m. to speak privately with the representatives from ILEAP. Comments will be limited to five minutes.

