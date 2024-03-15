Public information meeting set March 27 as I-90 Austin bridges project­­ readies for construction

Mar. 14—The public is invited to attend an in-person information meeting on Wednesday, March 27 in Austin to learn more about a construction project to replace and improve Interstate 90 bridges and interchanges in Austin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Austin Public Library, 323 4th Ave. NE, Austin. The session is drop-in style to better fit individual schedules. People may arrive at any time to learn, ask questions, sign up for updates, and then leave at their convenience. No formal presentation is planned.

People unable to attend the in-person event will be able to review information and displays from the meeting afterward on the project website.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-April and finish in fall of 2026. Prime contractor Ulland Brothers will replace or repair bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin. The work will include bridges at:

* Oakland Avenue West (Hwy 105), replace in 2024

* 14th Street Northwest (Hwy 218 north), replace in 2026

* Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025

* I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025

* I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025

* 21st Street Northeast (Hwy 218 south), replace in 2026

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website, where you can also sign up for email and text message updates, review information and follow up after the meeting.