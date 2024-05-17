Public housing needs in the Midstate; How $800 million in funding will help

(WHTM)– Over $800 million dollars is heading to communities across the Commonwealth to help with affordable housing.

The Midstate will get a nice chunk of that. Who will get the most?

It’s a pretty good amount, all things considered. Urban areas like Harrisburg and York will certainly get their share. More rural areas, not so much.

Even as the demand increases every day, the supply is not.

“There’s just not enough housing so we are aging people into chronic homelessness in our county,” Director for Community Cares in Cumberland County Beth Kempf said.

A problem amplified by the pandemic is only getting worse.

“Many people who were well housed are now in jeopardy of losing their housing,” Oche Bridgeford of the Harrisburg Housing Authority said.

That’s Midstate counties need for public housing. Soon they could get some. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development – announcing $30 billion in funding for nearly all 50 states. Pennsylvania will get roughly $804 million.

Lots of that will go to Midstate counties. Dauphin County is getting the bulk of it.

“Harrisburg falls right in the midst of everyone else of needing more resources,” Bridgeford said.

The city looking at roughly $12 million between the Dauphin and Harrisburg housing authorities.

“It will allow us to extend the amount of vouchers that we issue as well as be able to offer some incentives for landlords to make it easier for them to participate in the program,” Bridgeford said.

“We are a growing community, a growing county,” Kempf said.

The fastest in the state with about 200,000 people living there.

“About 16,000 of them are living at extremely low income level,” Kempf said.

And there aren’t enough units for them – the county’s short about 11,000. This won’t fix everything but many say it’s a start.

