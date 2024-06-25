New public hiking trails open in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Nature lovers can now visit a new trail system on Bad Bear Hill in Steuben County.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced that six miles of trails are open to the public on its recently acquired Bad Bear Hill property in the towns of Lindley and Erwin. Hikers, runners, and birdwatchers are welcome to use the trails, which are only open during daylight hours, and cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will be allowed during the winter. Mountain biking is only allowed on forest roads. Those interested in using the new trails can park in a small shoulder parking area off of Reep Road in Lindley.

Nearly 1,000 acres in Steuben County now protected land

The FLLT purchased Bad Bear Hill in February, and this land acquisition was the non-profit organization’s largest conservation project in its 35-year history. The 992-acre property sits along the Canisteo River and is comprised of forested hillsides, streams, and small meadows. Wildlife like bald eagles and black bears call the hill home.

Bad Bear Hill borders McCarthy Hill State Forest, and the FLLT says it plans to give New York State its property so the state forest can more than double in size. Transferring ownership to the state is expected to further protect wildlife habitats, enhance the Canisteo’s water quality, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities.

For more information about Bad Bear Hill and a trail map, you can visit the FLLT’s website.

