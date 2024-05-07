Public hearings move forward multi-million dollar construction projects in Columbia

A variety of city projects occupied the Columbia City Council at its meeting Monday.

This included those focused on the airport and what is known as Columbia Agriculture Park. Projects were authorized by the council following public hearings.

A public hearing also was held on amendments to the city's sidewalk master plan, including proposed project additions in the area of Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63. The council will hold a final vote on the amendments May 20.

Airport offices, care rentals

A building just south of the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal will receive upgrades to provide offices for airport administrative staff, Transportation Security Administration staff and car rental services following council approval.

The upgrades will also provide a designated parking lot for vehicle rentals. Car rentals currently take place in the old terminal building, said Mike Parks, airport manager.

Estimated engineering costs for construction are $4.8 million from an airport capital improvement fund. Depending on bids received by the city, the project is most likely to happen under budget, and the proposed budget factors for inflation, Parks said, answering a question from Ward 2 council member Lisa Meyer.

This leaves about $2 million for airport parking resurfacing in the improvement fund since the fund balance is roughly $7 million.

A welcome center focused on agriculture

Clary-Shy Community Park, also known as Columbia Agriculture Park includes urban cropland from Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, a farm classroom and University of Missouri Health Care Pavilion, home of the Columbia Farmers Market. A welcome center and event space is the last piece needed to complete the park.

It is expected to cost roughly $5 million in state funds via the Missouri Development Finance Board held by the city and a Boone County American Rescue Plan Act allocation. This means no city money is going toward construction, but will be constructed on city property, expressed Gabe Huffington, Parks and Recreation director. Additional parking will be constructed as well.

The facilities on city park property are part of a facility usage and donation and leasing agreements with CCUA and the farmers market, Huffington said. The city will manage the event space and conduct maintenance for the whole building, while the resource library and offices will be managed by CCUA and the farmers market, he said.

The completion of Columbia Agriculture Park is eight-year project realized and opens many doors, said Adam Saunders, CCUA capital campaign director, highlighting other community impacts during the public hearing. His statements were mirrored by Columbia Farmers Market Director Corrina Smith, along with other farmers market producers and leadership.

Sidewalk master plan and the I-70/U.S. 63 connector

Before construction starts on the Improve I-70 project in July, the city wants to make a push for sidewalks in the area of the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 connect via amendments to the city's sidewalk master plan.

Proposed projects for inclusion on the master plan fill gaps in sidewalk access along Clark Lane, on Business Loop 70 East, and adds a sidewalk at the east side of the I-70/U.S. 63 connector, said Tim Teddy, Community Development Director. These are at present separate from design enhancements sought by the city, county and Columbia Chamber of Commerce for the connector. A letter still will be sent to MoDOT pushing for pedestrian structures in the area of the connector, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said Monday.

Another unrelated proposed sidewalk project amendment would place one on Mills Drive at Forum Boulevard.

If the I-70-related projects are added to the master plan, it is likely that they will be scored highly and would move forward faster than others on the master plan list, Teddy said, answering a question from Ward 4 council member Nick Foster.

Public comments Monday were in support of the addition of the Improve I-70-related projects due to their "vital need" to the community.

