Public health officials confirm rabies case detected in Lubbock County

Public heath officials are warning residents to be vigilant after a rabid skunk was discovered in northwest Lubbock County.

Officials announced the skunk's positive rabies test Friday, though they did not disclose specifics about when or where the skunk was found. This marks the first reported case of rabies in Lubbock this year.

The City of Lubbock advises people to stay away from wildlife — especially coyotes, bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks — and warns anyone who comes in contact with a potentially rabid animal to immediately seek medical attention, since rabies can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal's saliva.

If a person is treated before symptoms appear, the disease can be prevented, but once symptoms develop, rabies is almost always fatal.

Rabies can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal or the virus is spread by exposure to an animal's saliva.

Texas state law requires domestic dogs and cats to have a rabies vaccination. The city asks pet owners to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and to keep them under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals.

If a pet is bitten by a wild animal, its owner should seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services so the animal may be placed in rabies observation or submitted for rabies testing, the city notes.

Officials also urge against handling or feeding wild animals or unintentionally attracting them with open garbage cans. People should never "adopt" wild animals or bring them into a home, they note.

Any wild animal that is seen in daylight, between dawn and dusk, should be reported to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057 or 806-775-3357, the city said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Officials confirm rabies case detected in Lubbock County