Public forum held in Logansport to raise awareness of LEAP pipeline project

Mar. 3—A public forum discussing the LEAP pipeline gathered at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library Thursday evening, organized by Lafayette resident Sunny Miller. Residents from Cass and neighboring counties conversed about the pipeline plan and brainstormed ways to raise awareness about the pipeline.

The LEAP pipeline, which stands for Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace, is a project proposed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation that plans to transport water from Tippecanoe County to a planned industrial park in Lebanon, which would not have enough water to support it.

The pipeline would transport 100 million gallons of water daily from the Wabash Valley watershed and almost $1 billion of taxpayer money has been spent on the project, according to the Citizens Action Coalition.

For many Hoosiers, the problems arise from a lack of transparency from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and from water being viewed as a tool for economic development, the Citizens Action Coalition says. According to wlfi.com, the project has been paused until a water study by the Indiana Finance Authority and independent review is done.

President of Stop the Water Steal Sandra Alvillar attended the forum. This 501©(4) began in October by West Lafayette council member David Sanders, who initiated the first resolution to oppose the pipeline. Some of their goals are to collaborate with local officials to enact proactive water rights laws and to advocate for an independent third party evaluation, according to stopthewatersteal.org. Alvillar said it affects everyone in the state because it is using taxpayer money.

"... we have made it really clear to everybody that this is a non-partisan issue; everybody needs to work together. Because if Democrats break off from Republicans and vice versa, we all lose," Alvillar said. "We all have to work together, put politics aside because those numbers, if we all work together, that's where you're going to apply pressure to legislators."

During the meeting, citizens discussed the pipeline project, related issues and their concerns, such as the amount of water being transported, what surrounding counties have done and other towns that have had their wells dried. Alvillar often provided background information on aspects of the project, and Miller showed videos of citizens raising concerns at county commissioner meetings.

"The other thing is the secrecy of the whole project that wasn't announced until basically journalism inquired and found out what was going on," Carroll County resident Tom Trueb said at the meeting. "The land was already purchased; they've already spent over $10 million, this and that. Then the counties downstream from Tippecanoe, of course, would be affected too and then next the counties upstream."

As the meeting was concluding, Miller opened the floor to suggestions to raise awareness about the project. Ideas suggested included reaching out to legislators, attending conventions and fairs and talking to younger people at high schools.

"So, we need young people with their talents and elders with theirs, everyone can bring a different perspective to consider how they might save the water for seven generations to come," Miller said.

Miller said she is working to protect water because it is something everybody needs, and she also wants to protect property owners' rights to everything underground their property. In addition, she said she wants the secrecy of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to stop.

"They hope for making deals quickly," Miller said. "That doesn't provide for the public interest and the public is interested in how their taxes are spent. That is a huge concern."

She said she plans to have future meetings, and can be reached at (413)627-5979 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for discussion or questions. Stop the Water Steal, along with yard signs and other ways to get involved, can be found at their website stopthewatersteal.org.

"I truly believe in working for change in the most positive way we can because it's energizing. We can be happy when we're doing it," Miller said. "We can choose ways to speak, write, call, draw, illuminate, research, whatever, we enjoy doing, it will help the cause of preserving and protecting water tremendously."