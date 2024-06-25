Public enraged over social media video showing a Fayetteville officer punching a dog

An internal investigation is underway at the Fayetteville Police Department after a video posted to social media reportedly shows an officer striking a dog multiple times in the face and dragging the dog by its collar.

The video circulating on social media shows the uniformed officer and dog struggling in a parking lot. It's not clear from the video if the dog is a police dog.

At one point during the video, the dog, which the officer is walking toward a patrol vehicle with the animal yoked up by its collar, attempts to bite the officer's leg. The officer then clamps his hand over the dog's muzzle and still holding the front legs in the air, continues toward the patrol car just as the video ends.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the Police Department acknowledged the video and said the incident is being investigated by internal affairs. The officer and dog are not identified in the statement.

"We want to ensure to our community we take the concerns seriously and are taking all the necessary actions," the statement said.

As of Tuesday morning, the post had received more than 650 comments and 150 shares, with the majority of commenters demanding the officer be held accountable for the actions taken during the video.

"That is disgusting and disgraceful," one comment said. "If he’s so quick to respond with violence towards his own partner, who’s to say that it won’t be how he responds to ppl in the community?"

Others said the officers' actions were criminal.

"Punching a dog in the face by a full-grown man is cruelty," another comment read. "If he can’t get away with punching a human without a charge, he can’t get away with doing that to a dog."

The police department did not immediately respond on Tuesday to questions asking for the officer's name, the dog's name and the reason they were at the scene.

