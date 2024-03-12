Public defender seeks $600K from lawmakers to narrow salary divide

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Public Defender’s office is making a pitch this budget season for more money to bring its front-line lawyer salaries closer in line with the state attorney general’s office.

The office is seeking $600,000 to narrow the divide between criminal lawyers’ salaries in the two offices after Gov. Daniel McKee opted not to include the request in his recommended budget, according to Deputy Public Defender Matthew B. Toro.

“What you can see is the disparity of what used to be $8,000 ballooning up to $18,000,” Toro said. “This imbalance should be rectified.”

The public defender’s office did an analysis of salaries in the two offices after an applicant asked why state prosecutors’ salaries were so much higher — a marked difference from the historic norm which they argue places it at a significant recruiting disadvantage, Toro said.

Historically, entry-level lawyers in both offices had comparable salaries, but an examination of budgets revealed that the attorney general’s office no longer has any attorneys at the lowest pay grade while the public defender’s office has 17, Toro said. In previous years, the attorney general’s office had 16 or 17 at the lowest grade.

The raises the office is seeking would trim the difference between the average annual salaries from $18,000 to approximately $11,000, Toro said.

“We think this is very important,” Toro said.

High caseloads, low salaries

The Rhode Island Public Defender’s office defends indigent adults and juveniles accused of committing crimes. Its lawyers also represent parents who are threatened with loss of custody of their children because of neglect or abuse allegations. When fully staffed, its 58 lawyers cover the daily calendars in the Superior, District, Family and Supreme Courts.

In recent years, the public defender’s office has experienced staff turnover and lost lawyers to private practice and the judiciary, as well as vacancies due to family and medical leave. Those who have left cite excessive caseloads and low salary as contributors to their decision, Toro said.

It currently has three lawyer vacancies, two of which are expected to be filled in the coming months. The third will likely be reposted.

Staffing difficulties were exacerbated by the COVID pandemic as young lawyers were opting for remote work and didn’t want to take the risks of being at the courthouse, Toro said.

“Our attorneys are in court pretty much every single day,” Toro said.

The situation grew so grave early last year that the office was unable to provide misdemeanor representation in District Court in Washington and Newport counties, requiring judges to appoint lawyers to represent people who couldn’t afford to hire their own attorney.

“It’s greatly affecting our ability to do our jobs,” Toro said.

`Constantly over our caseload caps’

In 2017, a national study of the Rhode Island Public Defenders' Office has found "profound and dramatic understaffing" that leaves lawyers laboring under excessive workloads and unable to dedicate the recommended time to many cases, including those in which defendants are facing life behind bars.

The study — named The Rhode Island Project: A Study of the Rhode Island Public Defender System and Attorney Workload Standards — documented staggering caseloads that cause public defenders to spend less than half the time on cases than is recommended by national standards.

According to the American Bar Association, the ethical caseload limit for misdemeanor cases is 400 assigned per lawyer each year. Under that framework and given staffing levels, the office should have handled 3,884 cases in the last fiscal year, but instead assigned over 8,800 cases to that unit, Toro said.

The endorsed ethical caseload limit in felony case assignments is 150 assigned cases per lawyer each year. That should have amounted to the office handling 3,350 felony cases, but instead it assigned over 4,200 cases in the past fiscal year.

The General Assembly and the governor, thankfully, added a total of four full-time positions to the office for the current fiscal year, but caseloads remain very heavy, Toro said.

"Yet the agency has labored for many years under caseloads so large they jeopardize quality representation across-the-board, no matter how talented and dedicated our attorneys are. Our felony attorneys routinely carry caseloads nearly twice that of national standards. It is our misdemeanor attorneys, however, who stagger under the weight of the heaviest caseloads," Rhode Island Public Defender Collin M. Geiselman wrote the governor.

“We are constantly over our caseload caps,” Toro said.

Lobbying leads to salary increases

State lawmakers in the past two fiscal years approved budget increases to the attorney general’s office of $1 million of the $1.2 million requested in fiscal year 2023 to provide two to three pay-grade increases to its lawyers, an average hike of about 4%.

"While the disparities with the private sector are to be expected, the disparities with otherstate agencies and with other public sector jobs in nearby states makes it extremely difficult toretain mid-career talent," Neronha said in his request to Governor McKee, which McKee rejected.

In the last fiscal year, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha requested $2 million to hire 20 new staffers and create a cold-case unit, but the governor, again, didn’t include it in his budget.

Neronha then launched an aggressive social media campaign, arguing that his office wasn’t getting the resources it deserved. He met with state House and Senate leaders to press his case. In the end, state legislators granted him 15 of the 20 positions by allotting him $1.9 million in legal fees from the opioid settlements.

The attorney general's office also cited high caseloads in its budget request for the coming fiscal year, arguing that they are "neither compatible with public safety nor with ensuring the fair and efficient administration of justice."

The average prosecutor caseload across most units in the Criminal Division is about 200 felony cases, with some units experiencing higher caseloads, the request said.

"This year, as we absorb the 15 additional [full-time positions] into the Office, their impact on reducing caseloads remains to be seen. For that reason, although I am not seeking additional resources at this time, I fully expect that the need for such additional resources will remain and, as indicated above, I fully anticipate that we will be seeking additional positions in the future, particularly as the scope of our work expands," Neronha wrote.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Public defender seeks $600K to narrow salary divide