Public celebration to honor Don Caldwell at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday to honor Lubbock music and civic icon Don Caldwell, who died late Thursday, May 23.

The celebration will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, 1100 N. 20th St. in Slaton.

Caldwell was 79 when he died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

The Caldwell family would like to thank the City of Lubbock, the West Texas community and friends throughout the country for the outpouring of love and support, according to a statement from the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the nonprofit organization Flatland Productions, Inc., at PO Box 2526, Lubbock, Texas, 79408.

Service arrangements are being handled by Englunds Funeral Service in Slaton.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Public celebration to honor Don Caldwell at Lubbock civic center